FG Approves Two Dry Ports For Ogun, Oyo

On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Government approved two Inland Dry Ports (IDP) for Ogun and Oyo States.

The establishment of the dry ports will be located in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and Moniya, Oyo State to reduce congestion at the Lagos seaports.

Also, it will eliminate chronic delays, boost the nation’s economy and generate jobs for the teaming youths.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola said in Abuja during the 2025 budget defence before the Joint Committee of the Senate on Marine Transport and House of Representatives Committees on Ports and Harbour, Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Inland Waterways and Shipping Services that the IDPs were targeted to fast-tracked delivery to decongest the Western ports.

The minister also noted that notable deficiencies in the maritime sector such as general infrastructure decay, silted river courses, inadequate fish production, and inadequate river crafts, require major attention, adding that the ministry was initiating several projects and programmes aimed at addressing these challenges

Oyeyola stressed that the Federal Government was determined to consolidate and sustain the achievements and performances it recorded last year, by focusing on port infrastructural development, increased fish production, maritime safety and security, information technology deployment to improve operation and revenue generation, human capacity building and the effective technical and economic regulation to ensure the strengthening of the blue economy across the

country.

Under the 2024 appropriation, Oyetola explained that the ministry had finalised the preparation of Nigeria’s National Blue Economy Strategy, Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy, Strategic Roadmap for Nigeria’s Blue Economy and the National Policy for Marine and Blue Economy.

These documents, he said, were the foundation for a sound policy framework for the Ministry.

He noted: “I feel greatly honoured to address the Joint Committee of the Senate on Marine Transport and House Committees on Ports and Harbour, Marine Safety, Education and Administration: Inland Waterways and Committee on Shipping Services on the occasion of 2025 Budget Defence.

“Today’s Budget Defence is in respect of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the laying of the Government Owned Enterprises (GOE’s) budget before you which includes the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Maritime Academy of Nigeria Oron and Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria.

