FG Approves Thursday As Extra Holiday For Eid-El-Fitr Celebration

President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has announced the extension of the public holiday for the Eid-El-Fitr celebration to Thursday, April 11.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Federal Government through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced Tuesday and Wednesday as public holidays for the festivities.

However, the crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia through Monday, meaning the Eid celebration will take place on Wednesday, prompting the Federal Government to add an extra day to the already-declared public holiday.

“The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr,” the Ministry of Interior Permanent Secretary Aishetu Gogo Ndayako said in an early Tuesday statement.

“The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR’s firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”