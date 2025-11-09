FG Approves Three Policies To Revolutionize Civil Service, Boost Productivity

The Federal Government has approved three transformative policies aimed at boosting productivity and enhancing service delivery within the civil service.

The policies, the Rewards and Recognition Policy, the Incentive and Consequence Management Policy, and the Civil Service Mentoring Policy were ratified during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu.

The approval marks a new era of performance-driven governance, strategic talent development, and strengthened accountability. According to Mrs. Eno Olotu, the Federal Civil Service spokesperson, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, affirmed that the policies are crucial to staff welfare and align with the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021–2025, as well as the 2021 Public Service Rules.

The Rewards and Recognition Policy establishes a comprehensive framework to attract, nurture, and retain top talent, promoting a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement. The Incentive and Consequence Management Policy provides a transparent system where high performance is rewarded and underperformance addressed, fostering fairness and accountability across all levels.

The Civil Service Mentoring Policy aims to bridge experience gaps, facilitate the transfer of institutional knowledge, and equip the next generation of civil servants with the skills, values, and ethical grounding necessary for strategic leadership, ensuring continuity amid retirements.

Mrs. Walson-Jack emphasized that the policies signal the government’s commitment to building a modern, agile, and empowered civil service where dedication is recognized, excellence rewarded, and growth invested in.

She assured civil servants that the reforms would lay the foundation for a world-class service capable of meeting citizens’ expectations and driving national progress.