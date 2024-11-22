FG Approves Solar Farm For FUTA, Graduates 519 First-Class

Share

The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) is one of the federal universities that will benefit from the solar farm approved by the Federal Government to reduce the cost of generating electricity for the university communities.

The Vice Chancellor of FUTA, Prof Adenike Temidayo Oladiji, who disclosed this on Friday, said when the solar farm becomes functional, the university would be able to reduce the amount payable to the Electricity Distribution Company, generate power for the institution and extend it to neighbouring communities.

Also, she said the institution has received a new chemical laboratory from the Federal Government. The laboratory, she said, is equipped with inductively Coupled Plasma-Optical Emission Spectroscopy and ICP-OES. The laboratory, she said was donated to the School of Physical Science.

On Japa Syndrome, Prof Oladiji said there is no cause for worry about those in academics leaving the shores of the country for greener pastures as this would create opportunities for others to grow and replace those who have migrated abroad. She said academics is a mobile profession and those leaving would be replaced by competent hands.

Briefing the media ahead of the 34th and 35th convocation ceremony of the university, Prof Oladiji said universities in the country know the technology of generating power outside the national grid but could not because of the high cost of investment needed for such exercise.

Speaking about the 34-35th convocation ceremony, Prof Oladiji said the institution graduated 6,405 students for the two academic sessions. Out of the figure, 519 students bagged first-class, 3,408 second-class upper division, 2,139 second-class lower division, and the rest 339 fell into the third-class category.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university would be conferring postgraduate diplomas, master’s, and doctoral degrees on 960 graduands. Three eminent Nigerians, including General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle (MFM), Prof Daniel Olukoya, would be conferred with honorary doctoral degrees. Others included Messrs Ayorinde Ogunruku and Joel Ogunsola.

Speaking on the impact of the institution in the last two years, Prof Oladiji said the university has enhanced food security through the production of tomatoes and bell peppers on the farm. It has also produced a variety of loaves, including low-sugar bread for diabetics and weight-watchers.

She said the students of the university have been equipped with entrepreneurial skills to solve local challenges while the engineering students have produced interlocking blocks for the construction of external works and burglarproofs for windows.

Share

Please follow and like us: