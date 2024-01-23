FG approves six more marriage registries in new locations

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said the Federal Government is planning to set up more marriage registries to deliver on its mandates towards the citizens. This is evident in the recent approval of six additional marriage registries in new locations to be established to ease the flow of processing of legal marriages.

The minister was quoted in a statement as saying that as a government with the interest of its citizens at heart, they were doing all that is possible to ensure efficient service delivery to all citizens willing to be legally married and obtain a recognised Federal Marriage Certificate from their various states without having to travel far to get it done.

According to the minister, the approved additional registries to be established in the country are going to be situated in the following states: Delta (Asaba); Ondo (Akure); Oyo (Ibadan); Taraba (Jalingo), AkwaIbom (Uyo) and Benue (Makurdi). The initiative is part of the strategies of the ministry to actualise the agenda of the Department of Citizenship and Business, which has been given the responsibility to deliver a top notch administration of Federal Marriage Registries in the country.

The newly approved registries with the existing ones will boost the effectiveness and smooth delivery in the operations of the legal marriage processes in the country. Full operations is expected to commence in the new registries by early March. The ministry through the Citizenship and Business Department has recorded tremendous achievement since inception. The achievements included the automation of the Federal Marriage Registries in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, Owerri and Kano.