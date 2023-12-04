FG Approves Recruitment Of 200 Doctors, Others In Ogun

The approval was contained in a letter from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation and addressed to the FMC Medical Director on November 24.

The move is part of the government’s efforts to replace health workers who have recently migrated to foreign countries from the FMC in Abeokuta.

The letter marked, HCSF/SPSO/ODD/E&WP/650361, was in response to a request by the medical center to employ more staff, and it was titled, ‘RE: Application For A Waiver To Employ Staff At Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta’.

“I am directed to refer to your letter ref. no. SMH.587/S.26/T/73 dated 31st August 2023 on the above subject, and convey the approval of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for a waiver to enable Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, to fill a total of Two Hundred (200), positions,” the letter partly read.

The FMC was granted a waiver to employ 100 medical personnel on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, as well as 50 nursing officers and 50 nursing superintendents on the Consolidated Health Salary Structure.

This approval, it was said, “is based on and limited to the 2023 Approved Establishment position of the Centre which covers the proposed recruitment.”