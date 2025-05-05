Share

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a series of new and rescoped road projects across Nigeria, valued at over N750 billion, as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure.

Addressing State House correspondents on Monday after the FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, said the Council gave the green light for the revision and re-scoping of multiple projects inherited from previous administrations to align with current budgetary realities and funding availability.

One of the major approvals was the re-scoping of the Akure-Eta-Ogbese-Ekiti border to Ikere-Ado-Ekiti road project, which traverses Ondo and Ekiti States. The original 18.4km dual carriageway has been revised to 15km, now awarded at a cost of N19.4 billion. The Ministry of Works also revised the scope of the Sokoto-Zamfara-Katsina-Kaduna road project. Initially awarded for N105 billion to cover a 375km stretch, it will now span 82.4km and include six bridges, while retaining the original budget.

In Borno State, the Maiduguri-Monguno road, which was first awarded in 2018 as a 105km project, has been split into two phases. The first phase, covering 30km, has been approved at N21 billion. The second phase will be presented to the Council for approval upon completion of the first.

Several new projects also received approval. In Ebonyi State, the construction of the Abakaliki-Afikpo flyover was awarded at N25 billion. In Ogun State, the Ikoga and Atan-Alapoti-Ado-Odo road project was approved at N37 billion. The Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, spanning 77km, was awarded at N150 billion, with part of the project being executed under the tax credit scheme with MTN Nigeria. Similarly, the Benin-Shagamu-Ore road project saw new approvals, with the remaining 96km section awarded at N187 billion.

Umahi also highlighted the Council’s approval of the 7th Axial Road project, a critical evacuation corridor linked to the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The 50km road, which includes five kilometers of bridges, is to be funded through a $651.7 million facility from the China Exim Bank. President Tinubu personally presented the project to Chinese authorities during a recent visit.

The Council further ratified the Aba-Ikot-Ekpene road project, with the first phase approved at a cost of N30.2 billion. In Lagos, the rehabilitation of the Ebute-Ero Outer Marina Shoreline, initially awarded for N114 billion, has been revised to N176.5 billion due to worsening coastal erosion threatening key infrastructure, including military and naval facilities. In Gombe State, the Cham-Numan section of the Gombe-Yola road in Adamawa has been rescoped and awarded at N9.25 billion for the first phase.

Providing updates on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Umahi revealed that over 70 percent of work has been completed on Section One, with 30km set to be commissioned by President Tinubu. An additional 10km of Section Two will also be completed soon. The Minister added that both the Dutch Bank and the Development Bank of Southern Africa have reviewed the procurement process for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and gave a positive assessment. The institutions described the project as “undervalued” and “excellent” after inspecting the sites during a visit to Nigeria.

“I am very happy and excited to announce that the loan component of that project has passed international scrutiny. They were satisfied with the content and character of the project,” Umahi stated.

