FG Approves New Policy For Appointment Of VCs, Rectors, Provosts

The Federal Government on Thursday approved a new policy framework to guide the appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts in federal tertiary institutions across the country, aimed at promoting equity, transparency, and institutional integrity.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, in a statement released and signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the ministry, Boriowo Folasade.

Dr. Alausa explained that the policy was borne out of the need to address a recurring pattern in which individuals serving in acting capacities use their positions to influence the appointment process to their advantage.

He noted that this undermines fairness and transparency in the selection of substantive principal officers.

According to the Minister, “The policy stipulates that any officer serving in an acting capacity as Vice Chancellor, Rector, or Provost shall not be eligible to apply for the substantive position while still holding the acting appointment.”

However, in the interest of fairness, the policy provides a window of opportunity for such acting officers to recuse themselves from their temporary roles before the expiration of their non-renewable six-month tenure if they wish to contest for the substantive role.

Dr. Alausa added that the new policy complements the 2013 Federal Ministry of Education Guidelines for the Appointment of Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts, as well as all other existing regulations governing appointments in federal tertiary institutions.

“Governing Councils, Managements, and relevant stakeholders are hereby requested to ensure strict compliance with the new directive. For clarity and ease of implementation, the policy document is enclosed as Annex I, while the 2013 Guidelines are enclosed as Annex II,” the statement read.

The ministry expressed appreciation to stakeholders in the education sector for their continued dedication and cooperation, stating that the policy will help strengthen governance structures and boost public confidence in the leadership selection processes across federal institutions.

The directive comes at a time when conversations around merit-based leadership in public institutions are gaining momentum, with several stakeholders calling for a revamp of the selection procedures in line with global best practices.

