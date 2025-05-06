FG Approves New NIN Verification Service

Share

The Federal Government on Tuesday approved a new service by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to make it easier and safer to verify people’s identities using their National Identification Number (NIN).

According to a statement issued by NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, the Presidency has also instructed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to use this new NIN Authentication service for identity checks.

He explained that this move supports NIMC’s duty to provide a reliable digital ID system for Nigerians and legal residents.

Adegoke said the platform encourages trust and allows people to manage how their information is shared and will also be used for government support programmes, driver’s licence renewals, and other official processes.

He added that the service comes with several benefits: better security, protection against unauthorised access to personal data, and giving people the power to control their data-sharing settings.

READ ALSO

Adegoke said the launch of NINAuth shows NIMC’s continued effort to improve identity verification in Nigeria.

He said NINAuth is now the official platform for all identity checks that use the NIN.

“The new service, called NIN Authentication, can be used through the web, mobile apps, or API. It helps protect people’s data, ensures privacy, and makes it easier to use government services.

“This supports President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to improve how identities are managed in the country.

“The NINAuth application is the official tool for connecting with NIMC’s database. A strong layer of protection and gives people more control over their personal information.

“It also requires users to give permission before their data is used for services like Know Your Customer or other checks.

“With NINAuth, people can safely verify their identity and access services like SIM registration, SIM replacement, passport applications, tax filings, and financial transactions.

“The NINAuth also offers easy and secure access to many services through a single sign-on feature.

“The platform is built to be secure, flexible, and compatible with other systems through API integration.

“It allows real-time verification of NIN records, helping improve service delivery and compliance with national identity rules.”

Share