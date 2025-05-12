FG Approves Nat’l Employment Policy Review

Share

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), has approved two major policy initiatives aimed at tackling unemployment and expanding Nigeria’s revenue base through creative and cultural industries.

The Council chaired by President Bola Tinubu on Monday also approved Group Life Insurance cover for public servants, civil servants and service men in the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Maugari Dingyadi, who briefed newsmen after the meeting disclosed that the Council approved the revised National Policy on Employment, which has been under review for six years.

He said the updated framework was designed to reflect current economic realities and provide new strategies to address widespread unemployment and poverty across the country.

“This is a very important memo to the labour sector in general, The reviewed policy aims to create economic opportunities that promote productive employment for Nigerians.

“It aligns with our preparation for the upcoming International Labour Organization (ILO) meeting in Geneva, where we will proudly present our renewed employment framework,” he said

Dingyadi emphasized that the updated employment policy was developed after extensive consultations and would now be sent to key stakeholders for implementation.

Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in her briefing announced the Council’s approval for a groundbreaking initiative to monetize Nigeria’s tangible and intangible cultural and tourism assets, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

“This is the first time in Nigeria’s history that we have a standalone ministry to fully unlock the economic potential of the creative and tourism sectors. We are blessed with rich assets — from museum collections and monuments to indigenous languages, culinary heritage like Ijebu garri, textiles like Adire, and cultural landmarks like Ikogosi and Obudu,” Musawa said

The approved memo outlined a four-stage strategy to identify, evaluate, and monetize assets under the ministry’s portfolio through securitization, with the goal of turning cultural identity and creativity into viable revenue streams.

She explained that the ministry has set a bold target to contribute $100 billion to Nigeria’s GDP by 2030, with a plan to create 2 million jobs by 2027 in the creative and tourism industries.

“This is not just an economic initiative — it’s about national pride. It’s about putting value on what we already have — our history, our talent, our heritage — and creating wealth for our communities without additional strain on the national budget,” she said.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Esther Watson-Jack, disclosed that the Council approved the renewal of the Group Life Insurance Scheme for public servants and key government officials for the 2025/2026 policy year, reinforcing the Tinubu administration’s commitment to staff welfare.

She said the policy was aimed at providing financial relief to the families of deceased public servants in the event of death during active service.

“This scheme underscores the importance President Tinubu’s administration places on the welfare of federal public servants. It ensures that if a public servant dies in service, the next of kin will receive a benefit to cushion the impact of their loss,” she said.

Walson-Jack explained that the insurance cover applied to senior government officials, including the President, Vice President, Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, and other staff of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) funded by the Treasury.

The scheme also extend to personnel of prime security and paramilitary agencies, including the Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Corps.

