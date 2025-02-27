FG Approves N758bn Bond For Pension, Arrears Clearance

Share

On Wednesday, the Federal Government approved N758 billion bond to settle all outstanding pension liabilities under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Omolola Oloworaran, confirmed the update at the PenCom/Operators Consultative Forum in Abuja, where she gave assurance of impeding clearance of Pension arrears.

“By my estimation, I’m hoping that within now and the next three months, we will have issued the bond and funds will be released. But I expect it to happen sooner than later,” she said.

The move follows an earlier announcement by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, who disclosed that the federal government planned to raise N758 billion from the capital market to clear pension liabilities. Now, with official approval granted for the bond issuance, Oloworaran confirmed that the necessary payments would soon be made.

“With this approval, and the expected bond issuance that should happen very soon, all approved rights, payments, all backlogs will now be made to the respective PFAs, and they will be able to pay to all retirees up to date, actually. The bonds will be issued, and funds will be released,” she stated.

She described the intervention by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a “new dawn for pensioners,” ensuring that the CPS fulfills its core mandate of providing timely and adequate retirement benefits.

When fully subscribed, the bond will clear all accumulated pension liabilities. According to Oloworaran, N253 billion has been allocated to settle outstanding entitlements for retirees of Treasury-funded Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), addressing the delays caused by previous funding shortfalls. To prevent future backlogs, accrued pension rights will now be included in the monthly personnel cost general warrant, ensuring automatic and timely payments.

She explained that N388 billion has been provided to clear pension increases that have remained unpaid for nearly two decades, benefiting over 250,000 retirees. “This reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring pensions remain fair and responsive to economic realities,” she said.

For the first time, the federal government is contributing N107 billion to the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) to ensure that pensioners—especially low-income earners—receive a living wage in retirement. “This is a major step towards strengthening financial security for all retirees under the CPS,” Oloworaran stated.

In addition, N11 billion has been allocated to fully implement the provision that allows eligible university professors to retire on their full salary, addressing the funding gaps that previously hindered its execution.

The PenCom DG highlighted the broader economic impact of the bond issuance, stating that it would serve a dual purpose. “Number one, the appropriate bond issuance that PFAs will invest in can help both corporations and the capital markets. The proceeds from the bond issuance, which PFAs and Nigerians will invest in, will yield healthy returns,” she explained.

She also noted that the funds received from the bonds would flow into various pension interventions, including pension increases, the Pension Protection Fund, and accrued rights payments. This, she said, would put money in the hands of ordinary Nigerians, particularly retirees.

“It will increase the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians who are retired, who are living on a minimum pension, whose pensions cannot support them. When you start earning more, your purchasing power increases, and your overall well-being improves,” she said.

Pencom DG was hopeful that the bond would be oversubscribed: “I don’t know why it should be under-subscribed. Every bond that the CBN has been issuing has not been under-subscribed because interest rates are good.

“If there’s anybody who is doubting and saying, ‘Why should I invest in this?’—I mean, the interest rates are the best you can have,” she stated.

She assured that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was running a stable and orthodox monetary policy, which would attract investors. “This is the best time for people to invest, and I believe that most Nigerian investors are aware of this. I have no doubt that this bond will be fully subscribed and even oversubscribed”.

“PenCom will continue working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the seamless issuance of the bond and the timely disbursement of pension payments. Our priority remains efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the administration of retirement benefits,” she assured.

She added that resolving pension liabilities would not only restore confidence in the CPS but also stimulate the economy, deepen the capital market, and enhance financial stability.

“With this burden lifted, the pension industry can now focus on innovation, improved service delivery, and optimizing investment returns. A renewed emphasis will also be placed on expanding the Micro Pension Plan, ensuring that Nigerians in the informal sector can save securely for their future,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us: