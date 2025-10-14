New Telegraph

October 14, 2025
  4. FG Approves N70bn…

FG Approves N70bn Solar Power Project For 12 Varsities

President Bola Tinubu has approved ₦70 billion for the implementation of the Mini-Grid Solar Power Project under the 2025 Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention cycle, Chairman of the TETFund Board of Trustees, Aminu Bello Masari has said.

Speaking in Abuja at the 2025 TETFund National Town Hall Meeting, Masari, a former governor of Katsina State said the solar project is part of efforts to promote renewable and sustainable energy solutions in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

He revealed that 12 institutions had been selected in the first phase of the project. According to him, the benefiting institutions include: Alvan Ikoku University of Education, Owerri, Imo State; Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State; the Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State; Northwest University, Kano; Edo State and Lagos State University, among others.

