FG Approves N700bn Intervention Funds For Varsities, Polys, CoEs

The Federal Government has approved N700 billion as this year’s budgetary allocations to the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund)’s beneficiary institutions.

The Fund’s Executive Secretary Sonny Echono confirmed this yesterday during the 2025 Strategic Planning Meeting held with heads of the institutions in Abuja.

He said: “I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has approved the Year 2025 disbursement guidelines in the total sum of N700 billion.”

Echono said the total direct disbursement of (91.08 per cent), is made up of (48.90 per cent) as annual direct disbursement and (42.18 per cent) as special direct disbursement.

Designated projects account for (8.72 per cent), while Stabilization funds are (0.20 per cent). The secretary said under direct allocation, each university will get N2, 560,562,352.66 as normal allocation and N300,000,000.00 zonal allocation bringing it to over N2.8 billion for each beneficiary university.

According to him, each polytechnic will be al – located N1,794,335,731.71 as normal allocation and N200,000,000.00 as zonal allocation bringing it to over N1.9 billion for each beneficiary polytechnic.

Each College of Education will be allocated N2,178,428,260.79. Echono said: “Under this current disbursement cycle, each university will get N2,560,562,352.66 under normal allocation, with an additional N300,000,000.00 for zonal allocation, making N2,860,562,352.66 for each university.

“Each polytechnic will get N1,794,335,731.71 for normal allocation, with N200,000,000.00 for zonal allocation, amounting to N1,994,335,731.71.

“Each College of Education will receive N1,978,428,260.79 for normal allocation, with N200,000,000.00 for zonal allocation, amounting to N2,178,428,260.79.”

