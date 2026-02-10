FG Approves N6bn For 3 Mega Schools In Gombe

The Federal Government has approved the allocation of N6 billion for the construction of three mega schools in Gombe State.

The Minister of Regional Development Uba Ahmadu announced this in Kumo, headquarters of the Akko LGA, while inaugurating a 250-bed capacity hostel constructed by the North-East Development Commission.

According to him, the three schools are to be constructed by the NEDC. The three mega schools are to be located in Dadin Kowa (Gombe Central senatorial district), Dukku (Gombe North senatorial district) and Kaltungo (Gombe South senatorial district).

According to the minister, the intervention is part of a broader strategy to make education more attractive, accessible and competitive, particularly in regions affected by years of developmental challenges.

He noted that education remains key to catching up with national standards and bridging the educational gap between the North-East and other parts of the country. “The Federal Government is focused on providing modern learning environments that inspire students and improve academic outcomes,”Ahmadu said.