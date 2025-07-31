FG Approves N68.7b For Electricity In Universities, Others

As part of efforts to transform Nigeria’s power sector, the Federal Government has approved contracts worth ₦68.7 billion for two major power initiatives targeted at providing reliable electricity to universities, teaching hospitals, and rural businesses.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, announced the approvals on Thursday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the projects reflect the administration’s determination to overhaul the power sector and deliver stable electricity to critical sectors of national life. Adelabu stated that the administration is bent on ensuring transformation in the power sector and improving supply to key sectors essential to national existence.

He explained that the first approval covers contracts for engineering, procurement, and construction services under the Energizing Education Programme, supported by the Special Intervention Fund for Infrastructure Development and implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency. The initiative, he said, aims to relieve educational institutions and teaching hospitals of the burden of high energy costs while delivering reliable and quality electricity.

The minister noted that the absence of dependable power supply had reached crisis levels in some universities and hospitals, with institutions unable to afford locally available electricity, sometimes resulting in blackouts and industrial actions.

Adelabu recalled that similar renewable energy projects had already been completed for some universities with World Bank support. He said the new funding is intended to complement that support and accelerate deployment in more institutions across the country. He cited the University of Abuja as an example, where solar power is now operational, and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which has a 12-megawatt installation serving the university and its teaching hospital. Other completed installations include Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (about 8MW), Nigerian Defence Academy (2.6MW), and the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

The new FEC approval will cover eight additional universities and their teaching hospitals: University of Lagos, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, University of Ibadan including University College Hospital, University of Calabar, and Federal University, Wukari, Taraba State. Implementation is expected to take between seven and nine months.

Adelabu said the second approval involves contracts for the procurement of renewable energy infrastructure for the Rural Electrification Agency’s Agricultural Centres of Excellence Projects. This intervention will extend power sector reforms to rural communities, especially those without access to grid electricity. He explained that the initiative is not just about lighting homes but about powering rural businesses and supporting the productive use of equipment through solar energy.

The project will provide solar-powered processing equipment for small and medium enterprises in rural areas, facilitating the processing of agricultural produce and enhancing productivity among micro and small enterprises.

According to the minister, the total value of the approved contracts stands at ₦68.7 billion.