FG Approves N4.2b For 158 Research Projects

The Federal Government has approved a grant of N4,249,626,817.69 for the funding of 158 research projects under the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) National Research Fund (NRF) 2024 Grant Cycle, alongside the establishment of innovation and entrepreneurship hubs.

This approval followed a recommendation contained in the report of the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC), which oversaw the selection process after receiving 6,944 Concept Notes from various researchers across the country.

Of the approved amount, N2,349,951,630.43 was allocated to the Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) thematic group, N1,028,966,204.32 to Humanities and Social Science (HSS), while Cross Cutting (CC) research areas received N870,708,982.94.

Institutions with the highest number of awarded projects include the Federal University of Technology, Minna, which received 15 research grants amounting to N400,035,708.51. Ahmadu Bello University secured 13 awards worth N359,809,744.18, while the Federal University of Technology, Akure received 12 awards totaling N341,608,592.80. The Federal University of Technology, Owerri was awarded 11 projects at a total of N256,350,698.80, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi got 10 awards worth N273,406,318.80, and the University of Ilorin received 8 awards totaling N220,538,834.12.

Some of the approved research proposals include the development of a sustainable eco-friendly walling system for low-cost housing in rural Nigerian communities; development of hybrid cubic fertilizer using plant-based binders for efficient nutrient release; creation of an intelligent aerial robotics system for weed and disease management in maize-cowpea farmland; development of an AI-enabled Internet of Medical Things system for military physiological monitoring in war zones; and a novel intelligent electrical energy management metering system, among others.

The NRF Grant was established by TETFund to promote high-impact research in areas critical to national development such as energy, health, security, agriculture, and employment. The initiative has gained momentum under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which recognizes research and innovation as key tools for economic growth and improved quality of life.

In addition to the NRF projects, the Federal Government has approved contracts for the establishment of 18 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hubs in TETFund beneficiary institutions spread across all six geo-political zones. These hubs will feature core labs and workstations including electronic labs, 3D printing, laser technology, product design, robotics, coding, and artificial intelligence.

The objective of the hubs is to accelerate the translation of research into practical solutions, providing multidisciplinary platforms for institutions to develop innovations that address local and national challenges.

Furthermore, in line with its 2025 Intervention, the Federal Government has allocated funds for the creation of more Innovation Hubs and Entrepreneurship Centres in 15 institutions. Federal University Dutse, University of Uyo, and University of Ibadan each received an allocation of N1 billion. Other beneficiaries, which include Federal Polytechnic Bida, Taraba State Polytechnic Jalingo, Adamawa State Polytechnic Yola, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic Zuru, Kano State Polytechnic Kano, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Uwana, Auchi Polytechnic Auchi, Bayelsa State Polytechnic Aliebiri, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo, College of Education (Technical) Kabba, and Enugu State College of Education (Technical) Enugu, were each allocated N750 million.