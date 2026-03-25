FG Approves N32bn For PHCs, Reviews Ambulance Tariffs Under BHCPF

The Federal Government has approved the release of N32 billion for disbursement to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) for the first quarter of 2026 under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), in a move aimed at sustaining healthcare service delivery across the country.

It also endorsed a revision of ambulance tariffs under the Emergency Medical Treatment (EMT) Gateway of the BHCPF to strengthen emergency response systems, alongside measures to integrate private sector players into the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC) framework.

The decisions were reached at the 14th expanded BHCPF MOC meeting held in Abuja and chaired by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate.

Pate said the meeting brought together key government institutions, development partners, and other stakeholders to enhance accountability, boost efficiency, and accelerate improvements in healthcare delivery nationwide.

He said: “The MOC provides strategic direction, coordination, and oversight for the implementation of the BHCPF. As Nigeria advances reforms under BHCPF 2.0, the 14th MOC meeting served as a critical platform to review implementation progress, strengthen alignment across gateways, and drive key policy and operational decisions.”

The minister explained that the meeting built on deliberations from the 13th MOC meeting held in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a focus on tracking action points, reviewing updates across gateways and programmes, and advancing discussions on financing and service delivery.

According to him, the committee received presentations from BHCPF gateways and national programmes, as well as key stakeholders, highlighting progress in service delivery, fund utilisation, and implementation.

He noted that discussions at the meeting stressed the need to strengthen data reporting systems, improve efficiency, and enhance coordination across the various gateways.

Pate further said updates from the SWAp Coordination Office and the Department of Health Planning, Research and Statistics reinforced the importance of alignment, data-driven planning, and performance monitoring.

He added that contributions from Civil Society Organisations underscored the importance of community engagement, demand creation, and accountability in the implementation process.

On emergency services, the minister said the ambulance tariff costing presentation by the National Emergency Management Technical Committee pointed to the need for a standardised and sustainable financing framework for emergency transport services nationwide.

Pate noted that sustained coordination remained essential to maximising the impact of the BHCPF across all gateways, noting that implementation of BHCPF 2.0 was progressing with a stronger emphasis on efficiency, accountability, and improved service delivery outcomes.

“SWAp alignment is essential for harmonising partner support and strengthening health systems; and evidence-based decision-making, including costing and performance data, remains central to improving service delivery.”

He also stressed the importance of prompt disbursement and robust accountability systems in sustaining progress at the facility level, while highlighting the role of collaboration among stakeholders, including CSOs and national programmes, in promoting transparency and demand for services.

The minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to strengthening the nation’s health system, expanding equitable access to affordable and quality healthcare, and advancing Universal Health Coverage through sustained reforms and partnerships under the BHCPF.