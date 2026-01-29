FG Approves N2bn For Standard Laboratories, Research

The Federal Government has approved N2 billion for the establishment of standard laboratories. The aim is to address critical gaps in scientific research and accelerate the movement of research outputs from laboratories to the market.

The Minister of Environment Balarabe Lawal said this yesterday at the 7th Annual Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) in Abuja.

Lawal was represented by the Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Bello Bwari. The minister said the approval followed growing concerns over the lack of standard laboratories required for the safety and credibility of products emerging from research institutions across the country.

He said: “We have been able to bring the National Agricultural Seed Council, and the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) and National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) to develop a programme.