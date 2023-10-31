FG approves N2.1trn supplementary budget for NASS’ approval

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N2, 176, 791,286, 033 as the 2023 supplementary Budget for passage into law by the National Assembly. This was disclosed by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, who briefed newsmen alongside his counterparts after the weekly Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, yesterday.

Bagudu said: “The council considered a request for supplementary appropriation which is a second for 2023, and graciously approve the sum of N2,176,791,286,033 as supplementary budget to fund urgent issues, including N605 billion for national defence and security, needed by the agencies before the year runs out.

“The sum of N300 billion was provided to repair bridges, including Eko and Third Mainland bridges as well as construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of many roads nationwide before the return of the rainy season.

“The sum of N200 billion was provisioned for seed, agricultural input, supplies and agricultural implements and infrastructure in order to support expansion of production.

“The sum of N210 billion is provided for the payment of wages. In negotiation with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Federal Government agreed to pay N35,000 each to about 1.5 million employees of the government and that amounts from September, October, November and December 2023. And that amounts to about N210 billion, which has been approved and also N400 billion as ‘cash transfer payments’.

“You may recall that the Federal Government secured $800 million loan from the World Bank to pay ‘cash transfers’ of N25,000 to 15 million households. The $800 million is for two months, October and November. The President approved that an additional month should be funded by the Federal Government and that is what this N100 billion is for.

“N100 billion has been provided for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in order to support them in urgent and immediate capital expenditure works that can enhance the infrastructure in the city.

“Equally, N18 billion was provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission to support them in the conduct in the Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo elections.

“The sum of N5.5 billion naira was provided for the funding of the takeover of the Student Loans Board as well as N8 billion for the take-off grant of new ministries, N200 billion was provided as capital supplementation to deal with urgent requests that have been made to the President from various parts of the country.”