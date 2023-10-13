FG Approves N134bn Security Allowance For Military Veterans

Mohammed Badaru, the Minister of Defence on Friday announced that President Bola Tinubu-led government has approved a payment of N134,749,953,243.69 for veterans’ security debarment benefits.

The Federal Government approved the payment on Friday, October 13 at a press conference held in Abuja for ministers on the Armed Forces Remembrance Day event in 2024.

Speaking further, the Minister said the security debarment allowance for previously unincluded veterans will be brought in at the beginning of January 2023.

He said, “To demonstrate our commitment to veterans’ welfare, the FG has approved the sum of N134,749,953,243.69 for security debarment allowance.

“By this, all veterans who retired/discharged honourably from the services of the Armed Forces of Nigeria will reap this benefit. Our service personnel and veterans deserve the best, and the best they will get.”

He pledged to train and equip the Nigerian Armed Forces personnel with combat capabilities and modern wares to reduce casualties during operations.

The minister said, “The successes recorded by our Armed Forces have only served as encouragement to persevere until victory is finally assured and all our displaced citizens return home.

“We, therefore, look forward to adopting a proactive approach to combating our security challenges by harnessing our intelligence resources and having strong partnerships with our West African neighbours.

“The Federal Government will also continue to equip the Armed Forces with combat capabilities, training and equipment to reduce to the barest minimum, causalities due to operations. We are indeed hopeful that the pledge and focus of Mr. President to bring an end to all security challenges quickly will be realised.”

He said the country has been battling serious internal security challenges for over a decade which have stretched the resources of the nation and the Armed Forces.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria has risen to these challenges not counting the costs in terms of ultimate sacrifice being paid by our troops. For this reason, I can say the situation is gradually improving considering where we were before now,” he added.