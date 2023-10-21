FG Approves Immediate Establishment Of Seven New Tertiary Institutions

The Federal Government has approved the immediate establishment of seven tertiary institutions; four Colleges of Education to be converted to Federal Universities of Education, two Federal Universities of Agriculture, two Federal Universities of Medical and Health Sciences and five Colleges of Education in the country.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations for the Minister of Education, Obilor-Duru Augustina on Friday in Abuja, noted that the approved institutions were in line with the Present Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s commitment to ensure continuity in governance and policy consistency.

It reads: “The approved institutions for which the establishment process would commence immediately are: The Federal Universities are: Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Kwale, Delta State, Federal University of Agriculture, Mubi, Adamawa State.

“Colleges of Education converted to Federal Universities of Education, Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State, Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State

“The Colleges of Education are: Federal College of Education, Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State, Federal College of Education, Ididep, Ibiono, Akwa Ibom State, Federal College of Education (Technical), Yauri, Kebbi State

“The establishment and conversion of these institutions is a further demonstration of President Tinubu’s Education for the Renewed Hope Agenda and will help in improving access to tertiary education in the country.”