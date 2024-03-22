FG Approves Funding Of 30km Dualization Of Benin-Lokoja Highway

The federal government has approved the funding of the 30km dualization of sections of the Benin-Lokoja road, to be funded under the Tax Credit Scheme by BUA Group.

The Minister of Works, Sen Engr. Nweze David Umahi made this known during a meeting with all the contractors handling the roads and some stakeholders from the area.

According to the statement from the Special Adviser (Media) to the Minister, Orji Uchenna Orji, the Minister said that the Ministry took some steps to review the texture of the pavement of the project to conform to the new innovation introduced by Renewed Hope administration to ensure best standards and durability.

Orji quoted the Minister as saying, “I first went through the road in September, and when I went through it, I was very satisfied that BPP and the Ministry did very fantastic work. But all I did was to keep the project but review the texture of the pavement. And so we allowed the existing carriageway to be on asphalt and then reviewed the new carriageway to be on concrete.

Being satisfied, so we went through the process of notifying the BPP, and from there, we went to FEC, and graciously, FEC approved, and so we are in the process of signing an addendum to the contract.”

Further, the Minister said, “Mr President has approved that BUA Group should do 30km of the road in 3 locations multiplied by 2, that is 60km on Tax Credit”

Orji also stated, “The Minister commended BUA Group for their interest to handle the construction of the 30 km carriageway under Tax Credit Scheme and said the intervention was targeted at the critical sections of the road as already isolated when he last visited the Benin- Lokoja road.”

He quoted the Minister as saying, “Let me commend BUA plc very highly because on their own they had indicated interest to do about 30km of the road on tax credit. That was one of the reasons I decided to go and revisit the road to know the section they needed to do and also to open the road. So, we had to open the road.

We appealed to the road transport workers, that work would start Monday, the next week. That was the 18th, and indeed, we briefed the President, and then Senator Adam Oshiomhole now came with the full weight of his person. ”

Speaking on behalf of the people of the area, the Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District and Chairman, Senator Committee on Interior, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, the Media Adviser to the Minister, praised the determination of the Renewed Hope administration of Mr President to change the socio-economic narrative of the nation through aggressive road infrastructure transformation and the uncommon commitment of the Minister of Works in achieving the vision of Mr President on road infrastructure development.

The Senator who came in the company of the APC Candidate in the Edo State September 2024 Governorship election and Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Sen. Monday Okpebholo expressed his profound pleasure over the new paradigm in the Federal Ministry of Works, noting that the Ministry under Sen. Umahi has recorded unprecedented performance in the road infrastructure development within the shortest period of time.

He said, ” I was shocked that within 72 hours this Minister did not only hear the word of the President, he packaged what I have seen from the briefing to be a doable and workable approach to solving a problem that four or five ministers before him could not solve. So I wish to ask us to appreciate his energy, his drive, and his focus, without which we would not be here today.”

Other people who were there were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works Dr Yakubu Adam Kofaramata and the Group Executive Director of BUA Kabiru Rabiu.