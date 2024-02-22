FG Approves Establishment Of Two New Private Varsities

Lighthouse University in Evbuobanosa, Edo State, and the African School of Economics in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have received the approval of the Federal Government to commence operation as private universities.

New Telegraph reports that the temporary licences were given to the two universities on Thursday in Abuja by Prof. Tahir Mamman, the Minister of Education.

With this approval, the overall number of institutions in Nigeria stands at 274, with 149 being private universities.

Speaking at the event, the Minister stated that President Bola Tinubu had authorised the two institutions during the Federal Executive Council, or FEC, meeting on December 13, 2023.

Mamman noted that the government’s current philosophy was to promote business and skills, so he charged the university owners to do the same.

He stated that the universities would only receive substantive licences following a three-year probationary period and provided they fulfilled quality assurance standards.

Therefore, the minister issued a warning, saying that if they didn’t fulfil all the requirements, the provisional permits might be revoked after three years of probation.

Mamman defended the institutions’ acceptance by stating that the Tinubu-led government is prepared to collaborate with the private sector on building infrastructure and granting access to higher education.

“As you are probably aware, Nigeria currently has the largest economy in Africa with great potential. The country’s population is forecast to increase by up to four hundred million by the year 2050.

“This should therefore evoke a sense of urgency in preparation to cater for the needs of this anticipated population.

“The government, being well aware that education holds the key to the preparation we speak of, will continue to welcome partnership with the private sector, especially in the area of university education,” he said