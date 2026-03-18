FG Approves Electric Buses For Workers To Boost Local Auto Industry

The Federal Government has approved the acquisition of electric buses for civil servants as part of efforts to promote local vehicle assembly and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner transport.

The National Automotive Design and Development Council DirectorGeneral Joseph Osanipin said this at a news conference in Abuja yesterday. Osanipin said the buses would be sourced from local assemblers to strengthen domestic manufacturing and stimulate growth in Nigeria’s automotive sector.

He added that the government had also procured charging infrastructure to be installed across parts of the country to support the deployment and adoption of electric vehicles.

“The initiative is aimed at encouraging the transition to cleaner mobility while creating opportunities for local manufacturers,” Osanipin said. The council is also establishing an automotive development park in Nnewi, Anambra State, to strengthen Nigeria’s automotive ecosystem.