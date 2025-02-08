FG approves CTICo for cultural tourism, creative sectors

Share

The Federal Government has given its nod for the creation of Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTICo) by the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy. This development was made known by the Minister in charge of the Ministry, Hannatu Musawa.

The newly approved Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTICo) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to address critical infrastructure needs within Nigeria’s creative and tourism sectors.

According to the Minister, ‘‘this initiative aligns with Presidential Priority 7 under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on accelerating economic diversification through creative arts, tourism, and innovation.’’

Collaborative initiative

To ensure CTICo’s success, the Ministry has engaged various development partners and international stakeholders. These collaborations aim to foster innovative strategies for infrastructure development and financing, laying a strong foundation for the growth of Nigeria’s creative and tourism industries.

Objectives

As disclosed by Musawa, the objectives of this partnership include: Generation of $100 billion for the Nigerian economy; Creation of two million jobs across creative and tourism industries; Attract global investments, nurture local talent, and promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage on the world stage.

Key infrastructure projects

Some of the projects outlined include: Rehabilitating Obudu Resort and Yankari Game Reserve; Developing the Abuja Creative City; Establishing 5,000 cinema screens nationwide; Creating a Creative City at the Wole Soyinka Centre in Lagos; Launching a Centre for African Arts; Implementing a Digital Distribution Network;

Upgrading the National Gallery; and Expanding the National Arena to a 100,000 seating capacity.

These projects are designed to bridge the infrastructure gap in Nigeria’s creative and tourism industries, creating opportunities for artists, entrepreneurs, and investors while enhancing Nigeria’s cultural influence globally.

Strong governance

The Nigerian Government, through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), will hold a 25-49% minority stake in CTICo, ensuring strategic oversight while preserving operational independence. The corporation will operate as a limited liability company, guided by a competent Board of Directors and a management team with extensive experience in the creative, tourism, and related sectors.

CTICo’s governance structure follows successful models from other Public-Private Partnerships, ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficient management of resources. This framework will enable CTICo to effectively monitor investments and oversee the implementation of key projects.

Driving social impact

Beyond its economic contributions, CTICo will deliver broad social and cultural benefits. The corporation’s initiatives will:

Generate employment and entrepreneurial opportunities; Enhance cultural exports and strengthen Nigeria’s global influence; Promote inclusive growth and social cohesion; and Ensure environmental sustainability across all projects.

With a clear focus on infrastructural development, talent cultivation, and global cultural promotion, CTICo is poised to become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s creative and tourism sectors, driving the nation into a new era of innovation and sustainable growth.

