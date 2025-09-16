FG Approves Court Of Appeal In Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has announced that the Federal Government has approved the establishment of a division of the Court of Appeal in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor disclosed this at a special church thanksgiving service to mark the 2025/2026 legal year, held at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta.

Abiodun described the development as a landmark achievement, noting that the new appellate court would bring justice closer to the people, ensure quicker dispensation of cases, and reduce the heavy caseload currently borne by the Ibadan Division.

“We have finally received the formal approval for the establishment of the Ogun State division of the Federal Court of Appeal in Abeokuta. This is indeed a landmark achievement, proudly championed by our administration to ease the burden on the Ibadan division and bring justice closer to our people,” he said.

The governor emphasized that justice is the foundation of a prosperous society, commending the Ogun judiciary for its independence and reforms that have improved access to justice and reduced case backlogs.

He assured judicial officers of his administration’s continued support, including improved welfare, adequate housing, and essential resources for those posted to the state’s new Court of Appeal division.

“We will continue to provide the necessary support and resources to enhance judicial efficiency and uphold the integrity of the legal system in our dear state,” Abiodun pledged.

Commending the State Chief Judge, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, for repositioning the judiciary, the governor lauded judicial officers for sustaining Ogun’s position as the beacon of Nigeria’s legal profession.

In his sermon, Bishop of Ijebu South/West Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Babatunde Ogunbanwo, described the judiciary as the most powerful arm of government, capable of enthroning or dethroning leaders. He urged judges to act justly, show compassion, and ensure fairness in their rulings, reminding them that they remain accountable to God, the ultimate Judge.

Justice Dipeolu later read the only Bible passage of the service, taken from Colossians 3:8–17.