FG Approves 4 Air Carriers for 2025 Hajj

The Federal Government has approved four airlines as official air carriers to transport intending pilgrims for the 2025 hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Abdullahi Usman said this in a statement. Usman explained that the four airlines were selected out of the 11 companies that submitted applications to transport pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage.

According to him, the four approved airlines are Air Peace Ltd., Fly-Nas, a Saudi Arabia designated airline, Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Ltd.

The NAHCON boss stated that the airlines were screened and shortlisted by a team of 32 members that were inaugurated by the NAHCON on Nov. 26, 2024.

He said the composition of the Aviation Screening Committee included representatives from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, three members from Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, and one member each from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN.

