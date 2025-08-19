FG Approves $2.6bn Electricity Sector Debt Refinancing Plan

Minister of Finance, Mr Olawale Edun has said that the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu has approved a phased plan to refinance N4 trillion ($2.61 billion) in electricity sector debt to 27 power generation companies for outstanding invoices between 2015 and 2023.

He stated that the plan was to help stabilise the nation’s power industry and improve supply. Edu, who spoke after Federal Executive Council meeting, said that Tinubu pledged to settle the claims following a recent verification and so has approved the plan. “It is now fully approved, and we move to implementation,” Edun said.

He stated that implementation, overseen by the Debt Management Office, was expected within three to four weeks and will rely on bond issuances and other financing tools to ease repayment pressure on government coffers.

Sources said the plan was part of a wider reform package that includes subsidy cuts and tariff adjustments which are strategies targeting to saving the treasury N1.1 trillion ($718 million) annually while signalling to investors that the government is committed to a commercially viable power market. They added that the measure would likely involve bond issuances and other instruments to spread out the repayment liability over time.