FG approves 100% VAT waiver on CNG, LPG

The Federal Government has approved a zero per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) waiver on Feed Gas for all processed, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and imported liquified petroleum gas, with immediate effect. This is according to a circular, from the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, which directed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to immediately apply a zero per cent (0%) VAT rate on the items.

The circular was titled ‘Fiscal Incentives for the Presidential Gas for Growth Initiative.’ It stated that the VAT-free waiver extended to CNG equipment components, conversion and installation services, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) equipment components, conversion and installation services, and all equipment and infrastructure related to the expansion CNG, LPG and the Presidential CNG Initiative, including conversion kits. It said: “In line with His Excellency, Mr President’s commitment to improve the investment climate in Nigeria, and to increase the utilisation and supply of gas in the domestic market, pursuant to Part 1, Section 5 of the Customs and Excise Tariff Act, which grants an Import Duty Waiver on machinery, equipment and spare parts imported into Nigeria for the utilization of Nigerian gas (‘Gas Utilization Waiver’), the importation of all equipment related to Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Petroleum Gas into the Nigerian market shall attract zero per cent (0%) import duty rate.