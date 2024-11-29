FG Approaches EU To Extend Compliance On Deforestation Deadline

Share

The Federal Government has written to the European Union (EU) to extend the December 31 deadline date setaside for new European Union’s Deforestation-free Products Regulation (EUDR) in order to protect the Nigerian cocoa market, which stands the risk of losing its place in the global market.

In addition to the letter, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, also inaugurated a National Task Force (NTF) on EUDR compliance.

The minister is to coordinate stakeholders, develop a traceability system, and a national approach that causes deforestation and also hampering EU’s ban.

He highlighted the set objectives of the task force and urged the members to work hard towards meeting the present deadline.

New Telegraph gathered that the agric minister inaugurated the committee, saying that the commodities, which do not follow due diligence, would not be allowed into EU markets from December 2024.

“The EU places emphasis on the EUDR that any company in Germany that wants to sell these commodities in EU or export from the EU will be subjected to set of mandatory due diligence rules.

“Also, only deforestation free products that is not subjected forest degradation after December 31, 2024 are legal products, according to the domestic laws of the country of origin, will be allowed into the EU markets.”

According to him, Nigeria must put everything in place to ensure that it beats EU’s compliance deadline, saying that government was taking steps to address the issue in all front.

The agric minister pointed out that government intended to do more by urgently adopting drastic measures to comply with the EUDR.

He said: “The Nigerian cocoa market stands the risk of losing its place in the global competition if it fails to take advantage of the extension of the deadline for new European Union’s Deforestationfree Products Regulation (EUDR).

“Cocoa is one of the products affected by the EU’s new regulation, and records have shown that the EU is the major importer of Nigerian cocoa beans, importing about 77.73 per cent.”

The new rules by the EU is to guarantee that the products EU citizens consume do not contribute to deforestation or forest degradation worldwide.

It is also to ensure that promoting the consumption of deforestation-free products and reducing the EU’s impact on global deforestation and forest degradation, the new EUDR is expected to bring down greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity loss.

The rule entered into force on June 29, 2023, with an implementation period through December 31, 2024, after which it was to take full effect. However, an extension to December 2025 has been granted.

“Relevant legislation” may include, among others, national laws (including relevant secondary law) and jurisprudence as well as international law as applicable in domestic law.

The regulation presents a non-exhaustive list of legislative areas without specifying particular legal acts, as these differ from country to country and may be subject to amendments.

According to the definition, the legislation listed in letters (a) to (h) must be interpreted as being linked to the area of production. For the legislation on environmental protection, the meaning and purpose stipulated in Art.

1 EUDR should be taken into account. Therefore, legislation with a link to the protection of forests, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions or the protection of biodiversity is relevant.

Relevant documentation is required for the purposes of the risk assessment, Art. 9 (1) (h), 10 EUDR. Such documentation may, for example, consist of official documents from public authorities, contractual agreements, court decisions or impact assessments and audits carried out.

In any case, the operator has to verify that these documents are verifiable and reliable, taking into account the risk of corruption in the country of production. The Commission will issue a specific guidance document on legality in due course.

