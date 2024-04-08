FG Appoints SecureID To Produce National Id, Afrigo Card

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has appointed SecureID, a Lagos-based company as first manufacturer of National Domestic Card Scheme, AfriGo Card, an innovative identity solution with payment functionality for all types of social and financial services. The appointment is in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

A statement signed by NIMC Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Kayode Adegoke, said the National ID card, layered with verifiable national Identity features, is backed by the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007, which mandated NIMC to enroll and issue a General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) to Nigerians and legal residents.

AfriGo, according to the statement, will address the demand for physical identification enabling cardholders to prove their identity, access government and private social services, facilitate financial inclusion for disenfranchised Nigerians, empower citizens, as well as encourage increased participation in nation-building. Adegoke said: “Only registered citizens and legal residents with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to request the card.

“The card, which will be produced according to ICAO standards, is positioned as the country’s default national identity card. In addition to this functionality, cardholders will also be able to use the cards as debit or prepaid cards by linking the same to bank accounts of their choice. “The card shall enable eligible persons, especially those financially excluded from social and financial services, to have access to multiple government intervention programs.

“In line with data protection regulation and public interest, NIMC remains committed to protecting cardholders’ personal data and will ensure compliance with international standards on data security protocols as security features that protect the confidentiality and safety of users’ information. “Key features will include: Machine-readable Zone (MRZ) in conformation with ICAO for e-passport information Identity card Issue Date and document number in line with ICAO standard.”