FG Appoints Raji-Mustapha As Director-General, National Productivity Centre

The Federal Government has appointed Dr Nasir Olaitan Raji-Mustapha as the Director General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC).

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige presented the letter of appointment dated May 2, 2023, to the new NPC Director-General on Thursday in his office in Abuja.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 5 of the National Productivity Centre Act, Cap 70, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN), 2004; Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved your appointment as the new Director-General of the NPC.

“You shall hold office for four years and shall be eligible for re-appointment for a period of four years. Your current appointment takes effect from May 19, 2023, when the tenure of the incumbent Director-General is expected to expire.”

Accepting the appointment, the new DG thanked the President and the Honourable Minister for finding him worthy of the appointment and promised to take the centre to greater heights to realise its mandate.

Until his new appointment, Raji-Mustapha was the Director of Procurement in the Centre. He was at different times, Deputy Director and Assistant Director under various capacities, during which he handled numerous important and strategic assignments, geared towards enhancing national productivity.

Raji-Mustapha joined the Centre in 1994 as a Senior Productivity Research Officer, Agriculture and Rural Productivity Department, Abuja.

Before entering the public service, he was a Lecturer at Alemaya University (Now

Haramaya University), from 2002 to 2004 under the Ethiopia-Nigerian

Technical Aid Corp Volunteer. As a scholar, he published three books and no fewer than six articles in both local and international journals and has attended numerous local and international trainings and workshops.

Raji-Mustapha has equally won numerous prizes and awards, including the National Productivity Merit Award of the National Productivity Centre, Best M.Sc. Student in Applied Entomology and Parasitology in Unijos(1995) and Best MBA Student, Nassarawa State University Keffi (2019), among others.