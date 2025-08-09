FG Appoints Prof Adamu New Acting Vice-Chancellor Of UNIABUJA

The Federal Government has appointed Professor Mathew Adamu as the new Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University.

A statement issued by the Acting Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mrs Roseline Adakayi, on Saturday in Abuja disclosed that Adamu takes over from Professor Patricia Manko Lar, who was appointed for a six-month tenure in acting capacity in February 2025.

The new Acting Vice Chancellor, according to the statement, would serve for a period of three months, effective Monday, 11 August 2025.

The statement partly reads: “Adamu succeeds Professor Patricia Manko Lar, who was appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor for a six-month tenure.

“During her stewardship, Professor Lar provided purposeful leadership, fostered academic and administrative stability and, in concert with the relevant organs of the University, successfully initiated the selection process for the appointment of a substantive Vice-Chancellor.”

Adakayi noted that the new Acting Vice-Chancellor has been tasked with supporting the Governing Council, led by Senator Dr Olanrewaju Tejuoso, to conclude the ongoing process for appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor in line with statutory provisions and guidelines.

She expressed the University community’s “sincere gratitude to Professor Lar for her dedicated service, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence and institutional progress.”

The Acting Registrar wished Professor Adamu a successful tenure as he “steers the University forward during this transition period.”