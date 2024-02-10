FG Appoints Onyegbu As Acting Rector For Fed Poly Oko

Uche Onyegbu has been named the Acting Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Oko in Anambra State, New Telegraph.

The Federal Government made the announcement on Saturday in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Education’s Director of Human Resources Management, Mr Omotayo Adeyemi.

His appointment comes after Dr Franca Nwafulugo’s stint as the previous Rector ended on February 2.

Onyegbu is well-known for his background in both academia and administration.

Prior to moving into teaching, he worked for 17 years as a secretary to four different rectors.

His degrees in public administration include a B.Sc., M.Sc., and MPA. He is also almost finished with his PhD curriculum.

He is a member of several organisations, including the Professional Secretaries of Nigeria (FPSN), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), and the Nigeria Institute of Public Administrators (FNIPA).