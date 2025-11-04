FG Appoints Nwabueze As Tax Ombudsman

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. John Nwabueze as the Tax Ombudsman, in line with the provisions of the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025.

The appointment reflects President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to implementing comprehensive reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s tax and revenue administration framework.

Dr. Nwabueze, an indigene of Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State, brings extensive experience from both the public and private sectors.

Before his appointment, he served as Managing Partner of a leading tax advisory firm, Technical Adviser to the Joint Senate Committees on the Federal Capital Territory and Finance, and Technical Adviser to the Chief Economic Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, among other strategic roles.

He holds a Doctor of Business Administration (Finance) from Walden University, Minneapolis, USA; an M.Sc. in Accounting from Strayer University, Washington D.C.; and dual B.Sc. degrees in Accounting and Mathematics from the University of Jos, Nigeria.

President Tinubu congratulated Dr. Nwabueze on the appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to uphold the principles of integrity, diligence, and professionalism in discharging his duties.

The Office of the Tax Ombudsman was established to promote transparency and accountability in tax administration, boost public confidence, and provide a fair and impartial mechanism for resolving disputes between taxpayers and revenue authorities.

The Ombudsman is mandated to receive, review, and resolve complaints relating to taxes, levies, customs duties, excise matters, and other related issues, in accordance with existing laws.

It will also ensure that tax disputes are handled efficiently and fairly, protecting taxpayers’ rights against arbitrary or abusive practices by revenue officials.