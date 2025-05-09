FG Appoints New Registrar For Dental Therapists’ Registration Board Of Nigeria

Share

The Federal Government has appointed Dr. Anisere Dele, as the new Registrar for the Dental Therapists’ Registration Board of Nigeria (DThRBN), a parastatal under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Dele’s appointment would run for a term of four years, effective 5th of May 2025. The Minister of State for Health & Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, who presented the letter of appointment to Dr. Anisere Dele iat the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, commended the due diligence process put in place by the Ministry for appointing a new Registrar for the Board.

He said: “Your appointment which followed a rigorous and due diligence process was highly commendable and, am happy that eventually we were able to appoint and come up with somebody who will help our DThRBN office for the next four years.”

On the expectations of government for advancing the dental therapist profession, he charged the new Registrar to eradicate unlicensed practitioners and eliminate unapproved or non-accredited programmes in health Institutions.

