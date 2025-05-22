FG Appoints Aderogba As MD Of Regional Maritime Devt Bank

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Adeniran Aderogba as the first President and Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB).

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, announced the appointment, describing it as a historic milestone for Nigeria and the entire West and Central African sub-region.

He noted that the approval marks the long-awaited takeoff of a project conceived in 2009 by member states of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA).

In a statement issued by his Media and Communications Adviser, Dr. Bolaji Akinola, the minister said Aderogba brings to the role over three decades of strategic experience in maritime administration, finance, and investment.

He noted that President Tinubu’s decisive action has finally broken the 16-year deadlock surrounding the bank’s establishment.

“This is a moment of great significance,” Oyetola said. “The approval not only breaks a longstanding impasse but also reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to regional integration, maritime development, and economic cooperation.”

The RMDB is envisioned as a dedicated financial institution providing long-term funding for port infrastructure, fleet acquisition, shipping logistics, and intermodal transport systems.

According to Oyetola, the initiative is aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritizes infrastructure development, inclusive economic growth, and regional partnerships.

Oyetola emphasized that Aderogba’s appointment, communicated through the office of the Director of Maritime Safety and Security, Mr. Babatunde Bombata, was “a bold and competent choice to steer the bank from conception to impactful execution.”

Aderogba’s extensive career spans both public and private sectors. He previously served as Executive Director of Finance and Administration at the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and later as Acting Director General.

In the financial sector, he held senior roles at First Atlantic Bank Plc and MBC International Bank Ltd, overseeing investment banking and structured trade finance.

He is also the founder of CLG Securities Limited, a financial advisory and investment services firm. Over his career, Aderogba has led transactions valued at over $5 billion across multiple sectors, with several deals earning international recognition.

He began his professional journey at KPMG, gaining foundational experience in auditing and financial consulting. Aderogba is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a graduate of the University of Lagos, and a member of the advisory board of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council.

“The appointment of Mr. Aderogba and the operationalisation of the RMDB will catalyze development, boost trade, and unlock funding for critical maritime infrastructure,” Oyetola said. “This achievement is yet another testament to President Tinubu’s unwavering resolve to deliver on long-standing commitments and drive transformative change across the region.”

