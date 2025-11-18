FG Appoints Adenike Iyelolu As Registrar Of Ships

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the appointment of Barrister Adenike Adeyele Iyelolu as the Registrar of Ships for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to NIMASA’s Deputy Director/Head of Public Relations, Osagie Edward, Iyelolu’s appointment is for a four-year tenure and follows the recommendation of the agency’s Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola. In line with the NIMASA Act 2007, the Registrar of Ships reports directly to the Director-General to ensure the effective administration of the Nigerian Ship Registry. The Act stipulates that: “the Registrar of Ships shall, with the approval of the Minister, be appointed by the Director General from among the staff of the agency.”

Iyelolu, currently a Deputy Director at NIMASA, is a seasoned legal and maritime governance professional with over 25 years of post-call experience spanning maritime and legal practice, arbitration, procurement, contract administration, corporate governance, and institutional leadership.

Her appointment follows the retirement of the former Registrar of Ships, Barrister Tajudeen Giwa, who served commendably for several years.