FG, Appo Advocates Energy Sovereignty, Infrastructure Investment

The Federal Government and African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO), have stressed the need for Africa to urgently address the gas infrastructure gap, reclaim control of their natural resources to drive a resilient gas economy in the African continent.

Reaffirming the quantum of gas in Nigeria and the continent, the government, APPO and other critical players in the gas industry, stressed the need to ensure proper penetration of gas either in Nigeria or the African continent through increased infrastructural investments, insisting that gas Infrastructure would stimulate demand.

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, who delivered the keynote address at the 2nd edition of the Africa Gas Innovation Summit (AGIS) 2025 and the Oloibiri Lecture Series and Energy Forum (OLEF) organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Nigeria Council yesterday in Abuja, themed “Building a Resilient African Gas Economy Through Innovation and Collaboration,” said there was need for a shared African road map.

