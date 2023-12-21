FG Applauds Suru Homes For Renovating Applicants’ Waiting Section In Lagos

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has commended Suru Homes, a subsidiary of Halden McCall Plc for roofing its Applicants’ Waiting Section in Lagos.

“On behalf of the entire management and staff of the Nigerian Identity Management Commission, i am writing to express our deepest gratitude for your invaluable contribution to the enhancement of our office facilities. Your unwavering commitment to social responsibility has left an indelible mark on our organisation.

“The roofing project for our applicants’ waiting section, initiated has been successfully completed. Your benevolent act exemplifies a remarkable display of corporate social responsibility, reflecting your commitment to the betterment of our community.

“The impact of the renovated waiting section extends far beyond its physical structure; it symbolizes a commitment to creating a conducive and welcoming space for the individuals seeking our service.

“We are inspired by your leadership and civic-minded spirit, and we believe that your Philanthropic gesture serves as a beacon for other well-meaning Nigerians.

“Thank you for being a beacon of philanthropy and for making a lasting impact on the National Identity Management Commission.” He said

In his remarks, Chairman, Halden McCall, and Mr Edward Akindele appreciated the Regional Head for their kind words and urged them to ensure the sustainability of the renovated section.

Edward said it is in the DNA of the company to always contribute meaningfully to the progress and development of the country.

Meanwhile, He urged the government to provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Akinlade explained that corporate social responsibility can only be exerted if businesses thrive.