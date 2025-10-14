FG Applauds Shell’s $2bn Final Investment Decision For New Offshore Project

The Federal Government has welcomed Shell’s Final Investment Decision (FID) to inject $2 billion into a new offshore project in Nigeria’s HI Field, located within Oil Mining Lease (OML) 144, approximately 50 kilometres offshore.

The development, announced by the Country Chair of Shell Nigeria, Mr. Marno de Jong, during a meeting with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, marks another significant milestone in Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its energy sector and boost crude oil production.

The FID, jointly undertaken by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) and Sunlink Energies Resources Limited, underscores renewed confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas investment climate and the Federal Government’s commitment to driving sustainable energy growth.

The project is expected to enhance crude oil production capacity, create employment opportunities, and further reinforce investor confidence in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

Senator Lokpobiri attributed the development to the bold reforms and transformative policies introduced by the present administration, which, according to him, continue to improve the ease of doing business and attract substantial capital inflows into the sector.

“This $2 billion investment reaffirms Nigeria’s position as a preferred destination for energy investment and highlights the value of collaboration between government and industry,” he said.

“We anticipate that more Final Investment Decisions from other investors will follow in the coming months as confidence in our sector continues to grow.”

A statement signed by Lokpobiri’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Nneamaka Okafor, on Tuesday, reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for investment and ensuring that the benefits of such strategic partnerships translate into increased national prosperity, job creation, and sustainable energy development.