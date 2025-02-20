FG, APMT Collaborate On Single Window Implementation At Port

Share

The leadership of Nigeria’s National Single Window (NSW) have met with top officials of APM Terminals Nigeria in Apapa to seek collaboration on the smooth take-off of the project at Lagos Port.

At a meeting in Lagos, the company was asked to nominate its staff members to be part of the Private Sector Consultative Council (PSCC), where they could share industry insights and expertise.

According to the Director of the NSW, Tola Fakolade, the government has identified APM Terminals as a key partner in ensuring the success of this initiative.

The National Single Window is a Federal Government initiative aimed at creating a centralised electronic trade platform designed to streamline trade processes for importers and exporters by integrating and harmonising data from multiple government agencies through a single portal.

The project seeks to streamline trade processes, reduce bureaucracy and improve efficiency by consolidating data and documentation from various agencies into one system.

The Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke assured the Federal Government of the company’s commitment to facilitating trade at the port by supporting the NSW initiative.

He said: “At APM Terminals, we recognise the importance of digitalisation and efficiency in global trade. The National Single Window is a transformative initiative that will not only simplify the trade process but also enhance transparency and reduce bottlenecks in cargo clearance.

“We are ready to collaborate with the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure its success, leveraging our expertise and technological infrastructure to facilitate a seamless transition.”

Klinke noted that NSW was a key enabling factor for additional investment into the Nigerian port sector and goes closely in hand with APM Terminals’ proposed investments in the Lagos Port.

Also, the Head of Government Relations of the company, Olayinka Akinlade, highlighted APM Terminals advanced automation processes and digitalised customer interface.

Akinlade explained: “APM Terminals has invested significantly in automation to improve efficiency and customer experience. Our operations are fully digitalized, giving customers the liberty to track shipments, make payments, and process their Terminal Delivery Orders through an integrated online platform. By aligning with the NSW initiative, we can further streamline these processes, reduce physical interactions, and enhance the overall ease of doing business at the port.”

The Director of the NSW expressed appreciation for APM Terminals’ openness and willingness to collaborate.

He noted that the NSW team, inaugurated last year, is committed to simplifying trade facilitation processes and learning from past challenges to ensure the project’s success.

Fakolade said that previous attempts to implement the National Single Window failed due to challenges ranging from fragmented technological systems, institutional bottlenecks, and inadequate technological infrastructure of some of the agencies.

However, he said this time, the team is addressing those challenges by fostering collaboration and ensuring that all stakeholders are aligned.

Fakolade noted that once fully operational, the NSW will resolve many of the delays and inefficiencies associated with cargo clearing, eliminating redundant documentation and reducing the time and cost of trade transactions.

He stressed that the team has completed business process analysis and technology readiness assessments, with some government agencies fully prepared to integrate into the NSW platform, while others are still working towards readiness.

He added: “As we reach key milestones, we want to involve the private sector and share our next steps. We invite APM Terminals to nominate staff members to be part of the Private Sector Consultative Council (PSCC), where they can share industry insights and expertise. We see APM Terminals as a key partner in ensuring the success of this initiative.”

Following the discussions, the NSW team was taken on a guided tour of APM Terminals’ customer service section, where they were briefed on the processes involved in cargo clearing and release by relevant government agencies.

Share

Please follow and like us: