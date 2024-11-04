FG Annuls Odoh’s Appointment As UNIZIK VC

Share

The Ministry of Education has voided Prof. Bernard Odoh’s appointment as the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Vice-Chancellor. Odoh’s appointment was earlier confirmed by the Awka-based school’s Governing Council but the Federal Government reversed the decision.

Odoh was said to have fixed a ceremony to celebrate his appointment for Tuesday before the recent development. In a letter addressed to the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council by Mrs. R. G. Ilyasu for the Permanent Secretary on November 1, the ministry said it was agreed that there would be no appointments in the school until all aggrieved parties were reconciled.

The ministry said: “Sequel to your meeting with the Minister of State for Education, on October 25, it was formally agreed that no appointments should be carried out by your Council without reconciling with the aggrieved parties in the university community.

