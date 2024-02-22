FG Announces Traffic Diversion On Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Ministry of Works has said that in continuation of the ongoing rehabilitation works on the Third Mainland Bridge, all traffic will be diverted to the Iyana Oworonshoki-Lagos Island bound of the Bridge by Thursday, February 22, to enable the Contractor to continue the comprehensive repairs on the Oworonshoki bound.

This, they said, is to allow for the timely completion of works on all sections of the bridge and to also ensure the speedy hand-over of a newly rehabilitated bridge to the motoring public with better comfort & smoother riding surfaces.

The Ministry said, in a statement signed by Engr. (Mrs.) O. I. Kesha, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, that the existing traffic arrangement would continue to subsist for the duration of the repair works.

“Consequently, all Oworo-Bound Motorists are hereby advised to continue to use alternative routes in the morning when the bridge will only be opened to the island-bound traffic.

“Conversely, island-bound motorists are also advised to continue to use alternative routes in the afternoon when the bridge would only be available for the Oworonshoki bound traffic.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements in order to minimize the discomfort during this repair period,” she said.

While thanking the general public for their continued cooperation and understanding, Kesha stated that the Federal Government is committed to providing lasting infrastructures for the comfort of road users.