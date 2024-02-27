FG Announces Total Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge For 24 Hours

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Works has announced a total closure of the Third Mainland Bridge from Wednesday noon to Thursday afternoon.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Monday.

The closure, according to the Commissioner, will affect both bounds of the carriageways from 12 noon on Wednesday, February 28 to 12 noon on Thursday, 29, 2024.

The commissioner advised all road users to use alternative routes already provided during this period as the bridge would not be opened to traffic for 24 hours.

Osiyemi assured road users that the traffic management officials would be on ground to manage traffic and minimise inconveniences.

Repair works have been ongoing on the bridge since January with partial closures for in and outbound traffic.