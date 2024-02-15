FG Announces Selection of Learning Managers for 3MTT Initiative

Following the announcement of the N1 billion partnership with IHS Nigeria to support the 3MTT Learning Community, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy has announced the 3MTT Community Managers for all 36 States in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). IHS Nigeria stated that the selection of Learning Community Managers marks a significant milestone in its efforts to empower Nigeria’s tech talents.

These individuals will play a crucial role in managing and assisting participants in the 3MTT programme as they leverage the learning platform designed by IHS Nigeria. With their guidance, 3MTT participants will have the support they need to navigate the learning platform and maximise their learning experience.

The Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, expressed his excitement about the collaborative effort, stating that significant collaboration between the public and private sectors is required for the national digital transformation journey.