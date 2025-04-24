FG Announces Schedule For Youth Economic Intervention

Share

The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD), has announced the schedule for the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalization Programme (YEIDEP).

The programme aims to support youth farmers, as well as food and agro-allied entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

According to the ministry, the application period for the programme will end on May 31, 2025.

Following the application deadline, the ministry will begin the collation of beneficiary accounts through YEIDEP’s partner banks from June 1 to June 8, 2025.

“Beneficiaries will then engage with the ministry from June 11 to June 30, 2025, in preparation for the programme’s take-off for business financing and funds disbursement.”

“Funds will be disbursed to beneficiaries in Batch A from July 1 to July 31, 2025. The programme will focus on supporting youth enterprises in areas such as agricultural, food, and agro-allied ventures, including livestock production, staple food cultivation, food processing, warehousing/storage, packaging, marketing, and distribution of food items,” the Ministry affirmed.

The Federal government, through the Ministry, also confirmed that the funding for this project is exclusively for youth farmers and entrepreneurs in the food and agro-allied sectors. Interested youths are encouraged to apply before the deadline on May 31, 2025.

