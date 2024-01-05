FG Announces Extension Of Free Rail Services For Citizens

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), on Thursday, announced the extension of the holiday’s free rail service for commuters

The NRC stated that contrary to what was previously stated, the free rail service would terminate on January 7, 2024, not January 4.

According to the NRC’s announcement, Nigerians who purchase their rail tickets through the organization’s e-ticketing platform would be eligible for free train trips across the country for the next three days.

“Dear Passengers, we are pleased to inform you that train services will be free of charge from December 21, 2023, to January 7, 2024, as per the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!,” the message on the NRC website read.

New Telegraph recalls that on December 20, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared free commuter trips on all rail lines from December 2023 to January 4, 2024, and a 50% transportation fare discount for interstate travel.