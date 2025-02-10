FG Announces Commencement Of Processes For Appointment Of Perm Secs, AGF

Share

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) has announced the commencement of the appointment process for new Permanent Secretaries and the Accountant-General of the Federation, reaffirming its commitment to a transparent, merit-driven, and rigorous selection process.

According to a release by the OHCSF spokesperson, Mrs Eno Olotu, the two vacant positions of Permanent Secretary arose from the recent retirement of the Permanent Secretary from Oyo State and an impending vacancy in the North-West Geopolitical Zone.

Additionally, the position of Accountant-General of the Federation will become vacant upon the retirement of the incumbent in March 2025. This process followed the approval of the President.

Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, stated that to ensure the appointment of only qualified, credible, and competent individuals, the appointment process would follow a structured and multi-tiered evaluation, as approved by the President.

The process was open to all serving Grade Level 17 officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service who have held their current position for at least two (2) years and have expressed interest in participating.

Candidates must meet several eligibility criteria, including screening and confirmation by their respective Permanent Secretaries and the Accountant-General of the Federation to ensure they were not under any disciplinary procedures.

The Career Management Office (CMO) of OHCSF would then generate a list of candidates based on returns from Permanent Secretaries and the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The list of eligible candidates would undergo verification screening by a Committee of Permanent Secretaries, under observation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS), to ensure eligibility. The candidates would also undertake an asset declaration with the Code of Conduct Bureau.

To further ensure the selection of individuals with impeccable ethical standing, candidates would undergo anti-corruption clearance by the DSS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the ICPC.

The process would include a Written Examination conducted at a top Federal Government security agency.

The setting of the examination questions and marking would be overseen by a body of serving and retired Permanent Secretaries, with observers from credible civil society organizations, the organized private sector, professional associations, DSS, and ICPC.

In the subsequent phase of the selection process, candidates would be tested for ICT proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Successful candidates would then advance to the next round, which would be an Oral Interview conducted by a diverse panel, including serving and retired Permanent Secretaries, retired Heads of Civil Service of the Federation/retired Accountant-General of the Federation, and representatives from the private sector and professional bodies. ICPC and DSS will also observe this stage.

The final appointment would rest with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who would consider the best-performing candidates based on their performance throughout the selection process.

Walson-Jack emphasized that the appointment process demonstrated the government’s unwavering commitment to meritocracy, good governance, accountability, and professionalism within the Public Service. The process was designed to ensure that only the most qualified individuals were appointed to these important leadership positions.

The Federal Government remained dedicated to strengthening institutional capacity, improving service delivery, and contributing to national development through transparent and merit-based processes.

