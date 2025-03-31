FG Announces Closure Of Lagos’ Independence Bridge

Share

The Federal Government on Monday announced the closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) starting from Tuesday, April 1 for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesh, stating that the bridge would remain closed until the end of May 2025.

She apologised for any inconvenience the closure might cause and thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation as the government worked to ensure the safety and stability of the road infrastructure

She said, “The closure will affect traffic traveling from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku towards Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan by Zone 2.

“Kesha advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion during the repair period.”.

